Waxin’s Restaurang & Bar to Debut This Fall

Certainly, there will be Swedish meatballs on the menu, as well as wallenbergare (ground veal steak) and Cod, the Swedish Way, when Waxin’s Restaurang & Bar opens at Mercato this fall. Expect a menu that’s about 40 percent Swedish, with other global influences making up the rest of the mix.

The restaurang (Swedish spelling of the word) will take over the Mercato space previously occupied by The Counter Custom Burgers; the first U.S.-located Waxin’s opened just three years ago in Palm Beach Gardens.

When remodeling is complete, Waxin’s will have an indoor-outdoor bar, a lushly landscaped patio, and a wine vault.

Besides Waxin’s, there’s another new dining option available at Mercato: Old Vines Naples at Mercato. This is a sibling to Old Vines Supper Club, which opened in February in East Naples, and Old Vines Wine Bar in Maine.