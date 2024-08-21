Living Well on the Road

One of the things I love most about summer is the freedom to travel and explore. As much as I rely on a steady routine, it feels so good to break out of my homebound habits in order to discover what’s new and emergent. Following the open road, indulging in a little wanderlust, and honoring curiosity rejuvenates the soul.

Travel opens the senses in beautiful ways and activates new neural pathways. Trying new foods, falling into the rhythms of another culture, and taking in the colors and sounds of somewhere out of the ordinary is enlivening. I can still recall the beautiful scent of roses that surrounded me in a medieval French garden or the taste of the chanterelles we foraged during a family trip to North Carolina. Our family loves to take classes and workshops whenever we travel. We also seek out opportunities to experience nature—from botanical gardens and nature preserves to hiking trails and hot springs, which we’ve plunged into in Fiji, Ojai, and Costa Rica.

Because I want to remain open and present for each moment, I pack several essential oils that help ease the impact of travel. Lavender encourages sleep and calm, which is especially useful when jet-lagged. Sweet orange can ease the nerves when things don’t go as expected, instilling a sense of buoyancy. Rosemary can stimulate clarity when it’s time to clear the travel fog and make your way through a new environment. It’s wonderful to pack a journal, too, so that you’re ready to record your impressions as they come. I also like to carry small totems from home (such as beads or a stone necklace) that help me feel oriented no matter where I am.

From a wellness perspective, all the wonderful sensations that travel evokes—the excitement and curiosity—are ultimately very beneficial for the whole being. Research shows that taking a vacation relieves stress and immersing yourself in a new culture or environment can help you hit the reset button. Travel has also been linked to improved memory and enhanced creativity. Furthermore, it provides a fundamental mindset shift that can make changes back at home easier. After all, bringing a freshness to all that is familiar is the ultimate goal.