Beach Romps and Surprises at Harmon-Meek

Richard Segalman’s ties to Naples date back to the 1950s, when he visited his uncle and aunt at their Third Street South lounge. There, he showed his early charcoal drawings before being formally represented by a downtown gallery. Today Segalman, who has a masterful affinity for capturing the frisson of a stroll along the shore, is represented in 40-plus museums’ permanent collections, including the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, and Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Across his career, the Coney Islander has mastered four mediums—watercolor, monotype, pastel, and oil—notes Kristine Meek of Harmon-Meek Gallery, which has represented the artist since 1981 and hosts an annual solo exhibition of his work. This month’s “Richard Segalman: From Naples to New York” at Harmon-Meek|modern on Twelfth Avenue South runs March 2 to April 3.

Meek isn’t sure what will be showcased until the artist’s self-selected works arrive from his studio in Woodstock, New York. “It’s like Christmas, unpacking all the crates,” she says. Segalman has previously sent series of tango dancers, urban crosswalks, and black and white, film noir–influenced subject matter, even though “he’s known as a colorist,” explains Meek. “He can surprise us.”

Meek and her sister, Juliana Meek, are directors and owners of the Harmon-Meek private showroom on Ninth Street North and Harmon-Meek|modern, which presents regular exhibits in season and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.