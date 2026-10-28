Naples Concert Band Celebrates 55 Years

The Naples Concert Band will kick off its milestone 55th anniversary season with “Italian Masterpieces and American Pride,” featuring acclaimed guest vocalist Jeanie Darnell, at the Cambier Park Bandshell on November 1.

The opening concert will take audiences on a musical journey from the romance and grandeur of Italy to the unmistakable spirit of America. The program features Italian favorites including “Italian Holiday,” “Italian Wedding Song,” and “Caderna,” along with the soaring music of Giacomo Puccini. Darnell will join the band for “O Mio Babbino Caro” and “Vissi d’arte.”

The celebration continues with American selections including “Halcyon Hearts” and “Flight of the Piasa,” as well as beloved George Gershwin classics “But Not for Me” and “Embraceable You,” both featuring Darnell. The afternoon concludes with a stirring “Salute to the Armed Forces” and a powerful finale of “God Bless America.”

Admission is free. For more information about the Naples Concert Band’s anniversary season, visit naplesconcertband.org.