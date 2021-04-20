Beyond Cocktails

On April 21, Chef Vincenzo Betulia opened his long-awaited second location of Bar Tulia at the Mercato, bringing a taste of Milan, L.A. and Soho to the uptown neighborhood.

The new Bar Tulia is the chef’s fourth restaurant in Naples. It joins Osteria Tulia, The French and the original Bar Tulia, all on 5th Avenue South. The new location has a European farmhouse design, an indoor-outdoor vibe with street side dining for 75 guests, an innovative Mediterranean-inspired menu, new and classic libations, and double the indoor space of its namesake.

“Bar Tulia adds a world-class food and craft cocktail destination to Mercato,” said Mercato’s general manager, Michael McLean. “Bar Tulia will deliver a memorable and entertaining experience for Mercato visitors for years to come.”

The kitchen at Bar Tulia Mercato will be supervised by Kayla Pfieffer, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and former executive chef at The French. “Kayla’s creative energy, talent and passion make her the ideal chef to express our new Mediterranean-inspired vision,” said Chef Vincenzo.

New dishes on the menu include Red Snapper Ceviche, Lamb Carpaccio and Japanese Hamachi from the raw bar; Fried Deviled Eggs; Gumpa Chop Salad; meatballs over polenta; House Made Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli; Spanish Octopus Bruschetta, and Grilled NY Strip Steak Frites. They join Bar Tulia classics such as the Bucket O’ Fried Chicken, Modena Pizza and Garganelli with Lamb Neck Sugo. The new wood-burning, hand-tiled pizza oven was specially built in Italy for the restaurant.

The bar program is under the direction of Stanley Worrell, creative director for Betulia’s Campagna Hospitality Group. The cocktail list balances sours, classics, old fashioneds, high balls, and flips (egg-based), as well as tiki cocktails which, Worrell says, “break all the rules” with their rum base and island fruits and spices.

Bar Tulia Mercato

9118 Strada Place

(239) 438-1031

www.bartulia.com