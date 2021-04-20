Unless you’re Prince, rebranding can be a difficult process. When a new Naples restaurant decided to change their public identity, they realized it would take a village to do it right.

Co-owner Andres Pimentel had one goal when La Herradura Doble opened last fall: to recreate the “Mexican soul food” he grew up with in his native region of Michoacan. The restaurant’s name, which means “double horseshoe,” was inspired by the 26-seat bar that spanned both the indoor and outdoor seating areas.

His food was a hit, but customers had one problem: they had a hard time pronouncing and remembering the name. Faced with this confusion, Pimentel and his partner Carlos Pavan made a difficult decision. “Although a name change was not ideal and comes with significant costs,” said Pimentel, “we thought we would make the best out of it and include our community in finding a new name”.

The restaurant took suggestions for a new name on their Facebook page during the month of March, and more than 300 people participated. “Our primary goal was to pick a name which was easy to remember and playful,” said Pimentel. Ultimately, they followed customer Mary Funone and renamed the restaurant “That Taco Place.”

In the end, everyone was a winner. Ms. Funone receives one year of free tacos (valued at $100 per month) and the restaurant will donate $1,000 on her behalf to a local charity as part of the contest. Funone’s charity of choice was the St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Naples. And La Herradura Doble was reborn with a name everyone could remember and pronounce. The restaurant will celebrate with $3 Tacos all day and 2 for 1 margaritas on May 5th, also known as Cinco de Mayo.

That Taco Place

3340 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112

Phone: (239) 529-6075

Web: https://laherraduradoble.com/