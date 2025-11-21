Where to Dine on Thanksgiving in Naples

Tradition meets timeless European charm at La Salière, which made its official U.S. debut in Naples November 7. For Thanksgiving, the restaurant will invite guests to indulge in a special $29 holiday plate featuring roast turkey with stuffing, sweet mashed potatoes, and house-made cranberry sauce. Diners can also savor the restaurant’s full menu and happy hour offerings. To reserve, visit lasaliere.co/reservations.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa’s Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen will feature a curated Thanksgiving buffet menu highlighting traditional dishes and Southwest Florida favorites.

Served from 1 to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet menu highlights include a whole roasted turkey served with cornbread stuffing; a country ham served with mashed potatoes; a slow roasted ribeye of beef served with parker house rolls; a king salmon served with a cranberry orange glaze; and a stuffed pork loin.

Guests can also enjoy a seafood station complete with oysters, jumbo shrimp, and maki and nigiri sushi, as well as a risotto bar where diners can make their own risotto bowl.

The dining experience also provides a selection of more than 10 house-made desserts, from pumpkin pie to an ice cream sundae station with bananas foster.

The holiday meal is $125 for adults, $60 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (239) 390-4290.