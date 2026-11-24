Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is inviting the community to open their homes to shelter dogs this Thanksgiving and Christmas through its Couch Crashers program, giving dogs a chance to enjoy the comfort and companionship of a home during the holidays.

The humane society launched Couch Crashers ahead of July 4, 2026, and community members opened their homes to 42 dogs for the holiday. The organization hopes to repeat that success for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The program gives shelter dogs a break from the kennel environment while offering community members a low-commitment opportunity to make a difference. Dogs can relax, enjoy a more familiar routine, and receive one-on-one attention that can be difficult to provide in a busy shelter environment. It also provides the humane society with an opportunity to learn more about each dog’s personality, behavior, and preferences in a home setting, which can help staff identify potential adoption matches.

Those interested in participating can foster a dog during Thanksgiving, Christmas, or both holidays. For those interested in bringing home a dog for Thanksgiving, dogs can picked up PBHSN’s main shelter, 370 Airport-Pulling Road North in Naples, on November 25 and returned on November 27.

Once an application is submitted, the foster team will work to match participants with a dog that fits their home and lifestyle. Those interested in extending their foster experience or exploring adoption can discuss next steps with the team.

To complete an application, visit pbhsnaples.org/foster and note interest in fostering a dog for Thanksgiving or Christmas. The deadline to apply to be a Thanksgiving foster is November 26. For questions about fostering opportunities, email foster@pbhsnaples.org.

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