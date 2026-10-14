Piranesi Debuts in Naples

Piranesi, the family-owned Italian high jewelry house based in New York, has unveiled its first Florida boutique at Waterside Shops in Naples.

Established in 1845, the multi-generational Italian brand has been at the forefront of couture high jewelry for more than a century. With a legacy steeped in Old World charm and a commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, Piranesi crafts fine jewelry that transcends time. From rare diamonds to vibrant sapphires, creations blend the allure of the Old World with the vibrancy of contemporary aesthetics.

The Naples boutique showcases Piranesi’s signature collections alongside one-of-a-kind high jewelry creations, joining locations in New York, Aspen, Vail, and Riyadh.

To peruse the collection, visit piranesi.com.