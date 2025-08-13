Bon Voyage: Escape to London

With a legacy spanning approximately 2,000 years, England’s capital brims with incredible experiences. From fine fare to ancient landmarks and monarchical history to an ever-evolving arts scene, there are endless ways to explore this global hub.

Luxury Takes Command

If location is everything, Raffles London at The OWO is among the best accommodations in the city. A grandiose five-star hotel with a venerable story, Raffles offers a host of sights and attractions close by, including Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, the Royal Academy of Arts, and St. James’s Park, as well as sought-after shopping at Regent, Bond, and Jermyn streets. OWO stands for “Old War Office,” though it was called the New War Office upon its inception in 1906 and housed government and military officials. The hotel, which endured a painstaking eight-year restoration, boasts Edwardian design and decor throughout, including within its lobby, 120 suites, Guerlain Spa, and nine restaurants (including two Michelin-starred options).

Time for Tea

Tea made its way to England from China via the East India Company, the powerful shipping and trade enterprise founded in 1600. Though the practice of sipping tea in London is centuries old, the ritual of afternoon tea with light bites (known as “teatime”) originated in the nineteenth century, when Anna Russell, seventh Duchess of Bedford, sought a way to sate her appetite between lunch and dinner. While there are many extravagant spots for teatime in London, including at Raffles London’s Drawing Room, a popular spot is Claridge’s, a refined five-star hotel boasting an art deco aesthetic. Here, teatime takes place in the Foyer & Reading Room. In addition to impeccable service and fine teas, guests can expect an exceptional selection of food, such as finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and pastries.

Fit for Royalty

London offers sightseeing galore, such as St. Paul’s Cathedral, Windsor Castle, Piccadilly Circus, Millennium Bridge, Abbey Road, and many others. For those passionate about royal history and architecture, however, Buckingham Palace must make the itinerary. Several tour options are available, and from July 10 to September 28 (2025), visitors can access the palace’s resplendent state rooms. While there, don’t miss the Changing of the Guard, one of London’s most iconic ceremonies involving the changeover of the palace’s protectors. Typically, this procession lasts about 45 minutes and takes place several times per week at 11 a.m., with the Regimental Band performing on certain days.