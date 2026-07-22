Great Wolf Lodge and Kidz Bop Offer Poolside Fun

Great Wolf Lodge and Kidz Bop are partnering to host the Kidz Bop Ultimate Pool Party Experience at the Naples resort through August 13.

Families can dance, sing, and splash together during the the five-week experience. Designed exclusively for Great Wolf Lodge, the Kidz Bop Ultimate Pool Party Experience transforms the outdoor pool into a nighttime celebration, featuring a poolside screening of Kidz Bop Live: The Concert Movie.

Enjoy a high-energy pool party with an interactive concert movie experience, complete with flashing disco lights, glowing beach balls, and a chance to sing and dance along to family-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop hits. The outdoor bar will offer special light-up drinks for kids and beverages for adults for purchase.

The Kidz Bop Ultimate Pool Party will be offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings (weather permitting) through August 13, at the Great Wolf Lodge in Naples.