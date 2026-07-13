Q&A with Luxury Travel Advisor Ann Harrison

There’s never a dull moment for luxury travel advisor Ann Harrison of Ann Harrison Travel, who constantly works to help her clients crisscross the globe in all directions. While being on call at all times might sound excruciating to some, Harrison, a former textile designer, has found her calling in Naples. “I can’t think of anything in the world I’d rather be doing,” she says. “It’s such a great way to make a living.”

We sat down with the travel expert to talk tips and trends, as well as to get an answer for that age-old question: how early should you arrive at the airport?

NI: What are some of the biggest travel trends you’ve noticed in 2026?

Harrison: The biggest trend I’m seeing is that people are booking shoulder season more. They’re booking holidays more with families; they’re spreading out their travel, which is so wise. They all found out after COVID, when they rushed over to Europe in July and August, that it can be 120 degrees in the shade at some of these places. I think people learned they can’t do this on their own and need somebody who’s an expert because there’s too much to navigate. They also learned that maybe it’s not such a good idea to come at the height of the season in some of these areas.

Do you have any tips for people planning their first luxury excursion abroad?

Most people don’t do their own taxes; they hire an accountant. Most people don’t try to do their own will; they hire a lawyer. So, why not hire a travel advisor who does this 24/7? I consider myself a concierge travel advisor, someone who tailors the trip to what people are looking for. My advice is to hire an expert, and we’re very inexpensive compared to other industries.

On your website you mention “responsible tourism.” What does that mean?

When we think of sustainable travel, it is not only sustaining the physical world around us but also sustaining cultures and traditions. The industry has become very focused on making people aware of how much energy they’re using, how they are responding to the world around them, that they’re not in their own country, and that they have to appreciate the cultures and the traditions of the people they’re visiting.

What’s a travel essential you keep in your own suitcase?

Really good walking sneakers or walking shoes because you tend to do so much walking, even if you’re just visiting cities.

What steps do you take to make a trip as life-changing and as enjoyable as possible?

To tailor something to the needs of the client, you must keep asking questions, because you have to get to know the client on a personal level in order to match their needs with an itinerary. If you don’t understand the client and where they’re coming from, you’re going to miss a lot of opportunities for them.

Let’s settle this right here, right now. How early should one arrive at the airport?

I think for international travel you should arrive to the airport three hours in advance.