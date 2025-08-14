What’s New at John Colon’s Three Local Eateries

John Colon, chef/owner of El Basque in Bonita Springs and Islas Modern Caribe in North Naples, has teamed up with Diane Sullivan to open Bayshore Bodega, a coffee, wine, and tapas bar in the burgeoning Bayshore Arts District. The new eatery is situated in the former space of a coffee shop within the picturesque Gardenia House boutique hotel, which Sullivan owns. They began with coffee, Colon says, then added light breakfast and lunch options, followed by curated wines and Spanish-style tapas.

“I’m introducing a concept I always wanted to do—conserva,” Colon says. “This is small bites, gourmet food in tins, including things like octopus or anchovies.” Conserva refers to preserved foods, such as fish and shellfish, and is considered a delicacy in Spain. Colon is developing jar-based conservas for the bodega. He expects to start serving dinner in July, first on Fridays and Saturdays, then adding nights as demand warrants.

Meanwhile, at El Basque, it’s business as usual. However, Colon has changed the concept at Islas Modern Caribe for the summer, hosting a Pop-Up Café Summer Series. Customers will still find Colon’s Islas menu on Fridays and Saturdays, featuring a blend of traditional Puerto Rican family recipes with European influences. On Tuesdays, chef Billy Riphin creates a blend of traditional Haitian flavors with modern techniques. And on Wednesdays, chef Salvatore D’ugo serves up Sicilian fare.

Colon sees this collaboration as a way to shore up small independent restaurants during the summer and hopes it can serve as a launching pad for chefs who want their own space and seek exposure. “Small momma-and-papa places are dying,” Colon says. “Some are closing; some are thinking of selling. No man is an island.”