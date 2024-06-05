Bontà Bakery Debuts on Fifth Avenue South

In Naples, it’s now possible to do as the Romans do. Bontà Bakery, an all-day establishment in the tradition of those found in Rome, beckons to strollers along Fifth Avenue South with a tempting array of sweet and savory fare.

Bontà—which means goodness in Italian—offers an immersive experience in Italy’s classic food and culture in a space with floor-to-ceiling windows, light wood flooring, and white accents and light fixtures. The bright decor illuminates the pastries, desserts, and breads, along with heartier options like pizzas and traditional sandwiches. The bounty of baked goods includes cannoli, tarts, profiteroles, sweet cornettos (Italian croissants) with various fillings, and assorted bombolone (Italian doughnuts). A full complement of coffees and soft drinks are also on the menu. Pastry chef Marco Berardi directs the culinary operation. “We are thrilled to introduce Bontà Bakery as the first of its kind in Naples that embodies Italian authenticity and timeless charm,” he says.

Bontà Bakery occupies the former site of Regina’s Ice Cream Pavilion, which closed last year. For those who still crave frozen treats, the bakery offers a rotating selection of house-made gelati.