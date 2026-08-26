Celebrating the Arts in Southwest Florida

Who: International Network of Creatives
What: Spring into the Arts Gala
Where: Naples Grande Beach Resort
Photos courtesy of International Network of Creatives
The International Network of Creatives hosted the third annual Spring into the Arts Gala honoring Teri Hansen, Paul Arsenault, Hope Daley, Brian Roland, Sandra Buxton, and Chad Craig, with award-winning actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron serving as the featured guest.
Who: International Network of Creatives
What: Spring into the Arts Gala
Where: Naples Grande Beach Resort
Photos courtesy of International Network of Creatives
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