Celebrating the Arts in Southwest Florida

The International Network of Creatives hosted the third annual Spring into the Arts Gala honoring Teri Hansen, Paul Arsenault, Hope Daley, Brian Roland, Sandra Buxton, and Chad Craig, with award-winning actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron serving as the featured guest.

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Who: International Network of Creatives

What: Spring into the Arts Gala

Where: Naples Grande Beach Resort

Photos courtesy of International Network of Creatives 

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