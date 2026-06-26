Helping Girls Thrive

Who: Pace Center for Girls
What: Believing in Girls Empowerment Luncheon
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photography by Lane Wilkinson
This lunch event of 350 attendees raised awareness and vital funding for the Pace Center for Girls in Immokalee, an organization that betters the lives of young females through academics and mental health counseling.
Who: Pace Center for Girls
What: Believing in Girls Empowerment Luncheon
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photography by Lane Wilkinson
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