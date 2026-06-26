Helping Girls Thrive

This lunch event of 350 attendees raised awareness and vital funding for the Pace Center for Girls in Immokalee, an organization that betters the lives of young females through academics and mental health counseling.

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Who: Pace Center for Girls

What: Believing in Girls Empowerment Luncheon

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Photography by Lane Wilkinson

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