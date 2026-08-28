Watt’s Not to Love? New 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Remember that quirky Brad Pitt film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button? Well, this is the Curious Case of the Chevy Bolt.

First introduced back in 2017, this cute-as-a-basket-of-kittens mini EV was an instant hit. It won that year’s Motor Trend Car of the Year, North American Car of the Year, and was voted an Automobile magazine All-Star.

In 2021, Chevy followed it up with a slightly bigger version, the Bolt EUV, short for Electric Utility Vehicle. It came with a taller, roomier body, more power, and better range. With a sticker starting at around $29,000, it was another knock-it-out-of-the-park hit.

Then GM went curious. No sooner was the car in dealer showrooms, they announced that production would end that year. The factory where the Bolt was being built would switch to building electric Silverado and Sierra pick-ups.

The outcry from Bolt lovers was huge. So The General re-considered, and decided to develop a Bolt 2 version, which it would launch in 2026 as a 2027 model.

This is the version I’ve just spent a week driving, and thinking what a terrific small EV it is.

But, but…With Bolt 2 fresh in the showrooms, GM has done it again. They’ve announced that it’ll only be built for a year. Come summer 2027, it’ll be toast.

Yes, I guess there isn’t too much profit to be made on a sub-$30,000 small electric car. But with gas prices likely sticking at $4-a-gallon-plus for the foreseeable future, and affordability becoming a big deal, especially among younger buyers, it’s hard not to see the appeal of this new Bolt increasing.

And it’s an absolutely super little EV. Yes, it’s clearly developed from the previous Bolt EUV, with that unadventurous, though easy-on-the-eye exterior design. But inside, it’s still huge, with stretch-out seating for five, fold-down rear seat practicality, and generous load space.

It also got a technical makeover. For 2027, it comes with a new, more-efficient, 65 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery that gives a pretty good 262 miles of EPA range.

It also re-charges two-and-a-half times faster than before. Using, for the first time, a NACS port that allows access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, it’ll charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

Using the electric motor from Chevy’s Equinox electric SUV, the Bolt packs a 210-horsepower punch—10 more than before—though max torque is down a whopping 97 lb-ft, to 169. Even so, it’ll zip from standstill to 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds.

As with all EVs, this latest Bolt is a blast to drive. Pedal to the metal it surges off the line with gusto. Even more so if you click into Sport mode.

No, it doesn’t pack the solid, squeeze-you-in-the-seat punch we’ve come to expect of more powerful EVs. But, especially around town, it feels as frisky and eager as a six-month-old puppy, while it’s compact size lets you squeeze into the tightest of parking spots.

And that low-mounted battery gives the Bolt a secure, planted feel with minimal body roll, though firm suspension makes for a jittery ride. But the steering is light and precise with lots of feel, and the brakes powerful.

For 2027, Chevy has also added a sportier RS model, which is the version I’ve been driving. It gets a new front grille treatment, gloss black roof rails, 17-inch black alloys, and RS badging. Inside there’s faux leather Evotex cloth for the seats with red stitching.

And like the base model, which stickers from just $28,995 including destination, the RS is a super value starting at just $32,995. Remember, the average price of a new car in the US these days is right on $50,000.

Even loaded with a panoramic glass roof ($1,495) and $1,195 Technology package, which includes wireless phone charger, HD surround vision, traffic sign recognition, and front and rear pedestrian alert, our test car’s total price totaled just $35,685.

While Nissan’s latest Leaf and Kia’s new EV3 are formidable rivals, this 2027 Chevy Bolt has tremendous appeal. Grab one while you can. It’s curiously good.