The League Club’s Naples Tables 2026: Beautiful Purpose

Who: The League Club
What: An Evening at Naples Tables and Naples Tables Luncheon
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photos by Nick Shirghio
The League Club welcomed guests to Naples Tables 2026: Beautiful Purpose, a multi-event celebration with designers, philanthropists, and community leaders featuring beautifully curated tablescapes, a performance by Opera Naples, and interior designer and television personality Vern Yip as guest of honor and keynote speaker.
Who: The League Club
What: An Evening at Naples Tables and Naples Tables Luncheon
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photos by Nick Shirghio
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