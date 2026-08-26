The League Club’s Naples Tables 2026: Beautiful Purpose

The League Club welcomed guests to Naples Tables 2026: Beautiful Purpose, a multi-event celebration with designers, philanthropists, and community leaders featuring beautifully curated tablescapes, a performance by Opera Naples, and interior designer and television personality Vern Yip as guest of honor and keynote speaker.

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Who: The League Club

What: An Evening at Naples Tables and Naples Tables Luncheon

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Photos by Nick Shirghio

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