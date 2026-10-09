Lighting the Way for Young Learners

Supporters gathered at Royal Poinciana Golf Club for Pathways Early Education Center's annual Star Light, Star Bright gala, an evening dedicated to expanding opportunities for young children in Immokalee. Guests enjoyed fine dining and inspiring stories while helping raise $1.1 million to aid in building brighter futures for local families with higher quality early childhood education.

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Who: Pathways Early Education Center

What: Star Light, Star Bright: Rooted in Purpose, Growing with Care

Where: Royal Poinciana Golf Club

Photos by Lane Wilkinson

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