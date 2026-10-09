Lighting the Way for Young Learners

Who: Pathways Early Education Center
What: Star Light, Star Bright: Rooted in Purpose, Growing with Care
Where: Royal Poinciana Golf Club
Photos by Lane Wilkinson
Supporters gathered at Royal Poinciana Golf Club for Pathways Early Education Center's annual Star Light, Star Bright gala, an evening dedicated to expanding opportunities for young children in Immokalee. Guests enjoyed fine dining and inspiring stories while helping raise $1.1 million to aid in building brighter futures for local families with higher quality early childhood education.
Who: Pathways Early Education Center
What: Star Light, Star Bright: Rooted in Purpose, Growing with Care
Where: Royal Poinciana Golf Club
Photos by Lane Wilkinson
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