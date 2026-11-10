Festival of Trees Debuts Next Week

The Naples Players (TNP) will kick of the holiday season in a winter wonderland featuring artist-inspired, themed holiday trees and displays crafted by local artists and designers during the seventh annual Festival of Trees. The displays are free to visit and open to the public November 17 to December 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, in the Jay R. Paul Community Atrium and throughout The Naples Players Theater.

The 2026 TNP Festival of Trees design chairs are Lisa Bill and L.A. DeRiggi. Participating designers and artists include: Jackie Morelisse; L.A. DeRiggi; Lisa Pouls; Bridget Wright; Nancy Hayer; Rosemary Erb; James Little; Light Painter Signs; Nancy Hayer; Lisa Bill; Cole Butcher; Heather Goenner; Jennifer Mance; Esther Snyder; and Andrea Sturzenegger.

For more information, visit naplesplayers.org.