See ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Gulfshore Playhouse

A special adaptation of A Christmas Carol makes its debut November 17 at Gulfshore Playhouse, running through December 24. Written and directed by Kristen Coury, founder, CEO, and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse, this version is “an oyster shell of tradition that houses a pearl of newness,” she explains. Coury spent a year writing this new take of a cherished Christmas classic set in Victorian-era London. Audiences will get a closer look at the early life of Scrooge, as Coury dives deeper into the days when he’s an apprentice, his relationship with Belle, and his dealings with young Jacob Marley. And speaking of Marley, audiences will learn the reasons why he haunts Scrooge through narration from Marley himself. Look forward to extraordinary moments as the Ghost of Christmas Past appears as a silhouette with a beaming stream of light from its head and behold a 20-foot towering Ghost of Christmas Future. For music-lovers, there will be plenty of caroling and merrymaking to go around, too, as the story presents questions about treating people with kindness and leaving a legacy. Tickets start at $39.