The Perry Hotel Naples Launches Artist-in-Residence Initiative

The Perry Hotel Naples launched its Artist-in-Residence initiative, a year-round collaboration with United Arts Collier (UAC) that will bring artists, performances, and creative experiences to the hotel beginning this month.

The initiative debuted November 9 with country singer-songwriter Claudia Hoyser, whose multiday residency will culminate in a complimentary performance at Easy Tiger Rooftop Bar on November 12, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The acoustic evening will feature original music, a preview of new songs and favorite covers, along with live-looping guitar arrangements. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive early. For event details and updates, visit the Facebook event page.

Hoyser’s residency will also extend into The Perry’s food and beverage offerings. Specials include a seasonal maple latte made with her coffee blend and topped with blueberry foam at The Perry Coffee Shop; an exclusive cocktail featuring her Drunken Bean Coffee Whiskey at Easy Tiger; and a special menu at Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar.

The Artist-in-Residence initiative will continue as the The Perry sets the scene for the Naples International Dance Festival, presented by UAC, February 26-28. The hotel will provide accommodations for participating dancers, plus host a festival-related art exhibition and a collaborative wellness and dance experience.

On March 10, the initiative will bring together Cambodian-born artist Pakan Penn and acclaimed chef and restaurateur Dale Talde for The Art of Taste: An Immersive Evening of Art & Cuisine at Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. The invitation-only evening will explore how visual art and cuisine express culture, emotion and personal storytelling, bringing Penn’s expressive paintings into conversation with Talde’s culinary perspective. Hotel guests and local visitors will have opportunities to experience Penn’s work as he paints on property March 7-12.

For more information or reservations, visit perryhotelnaples.com.