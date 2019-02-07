Nothing says comfort like homemade chicken soup. And when you have the flu, is there really anything better? The homemade chicken soup at Sweet Tomatoes, Naples may not bring your temperature down, but odds are you’ll feel better.

Here’s a classic chicken soup recipe to simmer up some comfort at home

6 cups of chicken stock

2 tsp. salt

B⁄c tbsp. butter

B⁄i tsp. white pepper

2 lb. whole chicken roaster

B⁄c lb. any type of cooked pasta

1 tbsp. chopped scallion

In a large pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the chicken and remaining ingredients and simmer for about 40 minutes or until chicken is completely cooked. Remove the chicken roaster and let it cool down. Pick off the meat into bite-sized pieces. With a ladle or spoon, skim the fat off of the chicken broth. Add the chicken pieces and cooked pasta to the broth. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with scallions.