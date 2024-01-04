Clean Slate Cocktail Recipe

Native to the Mediterranean region of Southern Europe and cultivated for more than 2,000 years, parsley’s unique flavor, cultural symbolism, and health benefits have made it a ubiquitous ingredient in culinary traditions worldwide. Popularized by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles the Great, who grew it all over his property, parsley was considered a sacred herb and seen as a symbol of growth and rebirth. Parsley also brings a host of health benefits to the table. Rich in vitamins C, K, and A, parsley bolsters the immune system, promotes bone health, and supports vision. In traditional Chinese medicine, parsley aids in digestion, the reduction of inflammation, and the detoxification of the body. Incorporate it into your cocktail routine with this verdant drink.

Clean Slate

Ingredients

1 cup cucumber slices

4-6 sprigs parsley

1-2 sliced jalapeño rounds

1 / 2 oz. fresh-pressed lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. organic agave syrup

1 1 / 2 oz. tequila blanco

Juice the first 3 ingredients and add 1 ounce to a mixing tin. Add remaining ingredients with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled glass and cheers to the new year.