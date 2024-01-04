2 Foodie Soirees to Put on Your Calendar

This is the season in which festivals and other food-focused events take place in abundance. Besides the Naples Winter Wine Festival set for January 26-28, here are two more in the coming weeks:

The eighteenth annual Empty Bowls Naples is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, at Cambier Park. Those who attend select a bowl that has been crafted by potters, artists, educators, students, and other volunteers who create them for the cause. They can then enjoy soup and bread supplied by some 50 area restaurants. Other activities include paint-a-bowl, pottery sales, and silent auctions. Proceeds go to feeding those who are food insecure in Collier and Lee counties.

Wine & Wildlife is an evening gathering that raises funds for The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks. Much of the proceeds raised by the event, set for February 13 at the Naples Sailing & Yacht Club, will benefit the Swamp Water and Me program in Big Cypress National Preserve, which provides the opportunity for every Collier County sixth-grade student to become a scientist for a day.