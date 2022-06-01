NAPLES — Cocoon Gallery, based in Naples, Fla., is the country’s preeminent creator of modern organic furniture sourced from treasures from the earth, primarily from Southeast Asia.

Founded in Greenwich, Conn., more than 20 years ago, Cocoon moved its showroom to Naples’ vibrant, historic 5th Avenue South in 2020. It is a traffic-stopping attraction for the drama and beauty of its artful displays and attracts a host of visitors from serious collectors to curious passers-by.

As a license holder for exporting exotic woods from Southeast Asia, Cocoon imports to its Naples woodshop raw materials that undergo a metamorphosis into one-of-a-kind legacy works of art for the home. Called “functional art” by founder Mitchell Siegel, Cocoon features a wide array of live edge tables, towering root sculptures, live edge mirrors, and wall art, as well as mineral-based decor (geodes, agate, jasper), mirrors, onyx, and more — all one-of-a-kind.

Mr. Siegel explains, “We use what nature gives and make a functional piece of art that can go into people’s homes. It may be exotic wood, a palm leaf, a coconut. We are enhancing what nature gives.”

In January 2022, Mr. Siegel relocated Cocoon’s woodshop from Greenwich to Naples, a stone’s throw from the showroom. A team of artisans craft Cocoon’s stunning products in the 25,000-square foot custom-built space. Buyers of tables, bases or root sculptures may select their own wood slabs, some measuring up to 20-feet long. Artisans customize tables to precise styles and dimensions. They employ a multi-step process that combines science and art to dry, flatten, bleach, pigment, and carve. Some wood “crotches” are filled with colored epoxy, giving the wood a painted effect. The process ensures unsurpassed quality and longevity for generations.

Mitchell Siegel emphasizes that no live trees are harvested for Cocoon. “We may discover petrified, dead wood that has fantastic, interesting characteristics for tables or sculptures.” He explains, “Our product is 100% sustainable. We travel to remote mountain villages in Southeast Asia and work with the most knowledgeable locals and exporters who must plant a tree for each one we remove, even a dead tree.”

Cocoon Gallery is proud to serve clientele from the architecture, design and hospitality communities. Mr. Siegel and his team curate homeowners’ décor to best feature a Cocoon work of functional art. In-home consultations, personal hands-on installations, and superior crating and shipping are among Cocoon’s services.

Call Cocoon Gallery at 239-263-8889 to inquire about specific products and to receive photographs of available inventory. Visit the showroom at 602 5th Avenue South. Buyers are also welcome to visit the woodshop by appointment for a personally escorted tour and to watch artisans at work.

CocoonGallery.com. @Cocoon_Gallery. On Facebook: Cocoon Gallery.