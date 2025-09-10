Connecting Through Concept Privé

Sona Chakarian became a part-time resident of Naples six years ago and quickly developed a deep affection for the town and its community. She also calls Paris home—a city where she was raised and built a distinguished career, representing esteemed fashion houses like Nina Ricci and Givenchy. In this role, she introduced their collections to Eastern European markets, including Russia and the Czech Republic, cherishing the cultural exchange at the heart of her work.

About two years ago, Chakarian—along with her daughter, Diana Mouradian—co-founded a culturally integrative brand in Naples called Concept Privé. With this, the mother-daughter duo sought to create something that went beyond consumerism. “I wanted to do something different, something private, and something that made connections,” explains Chakarian.

While Concept Privé’s small salon in the Pine Ridge area hosts clothing, jewelry, and other products that customers can shop by appointment, its niche is its experience-based business model. For instance, Concept Privé has hosted several events, providing exclusive access to artists and international fashion labels (e.g., Leonard Paris and Lorena Antoniazzi). Neapolitans would not likely find these brands elsewhere—at least not in Southwest Florida.

Concept Privé’s highlights from last year’s social season included, among others, a live painting performance by celebrated floral artist Lilit Sarkisian at Gulfshore Playhouse and a collaboration—held at the Bellasera Hotel—with local travel agency Mad Travel, featuring fashion brand Kilometre Paris.

“There is often a story with art and fashion, and I want to create opportunities for people to meet the designers and artists behind the creative work,” Chakarian says. While she and Mouradian are solidifying activations for the upcoming social season, Chakarian notes, “Very interesting things are coming, including several exciting events.”