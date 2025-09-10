A New Joshua Noom Mural Arrives at Mercato

A large, colorful, and playful mural has taken up residence at Mercato, the popular dining and shopping destination in North Naples. Joshua Noom, who has called Southwest Florida home for 20 years, designed the piece. As a child raised in Australia, he says, “I grew up loving art; it came naturally to me.” When he moved to Florida, he studied commercial art at a tech school in Cape Coral. For the past eight years, he has worked as a full-time illustrator and designer, creating posters, logos, and packaging. He is especially prolific in the apparel, music, and beverage industries.

When an opportunity to partner with the Mercato team materialized (Noom had previously hosted a pop-up art show at the Naples hot spot), Noom eagerly accepted. He designed the mural on his drawing table, including depictions of the nearby Gulf, local wildlife, and the historic Naples Pier. “I wanted something wacky and whimsical—something playful that hides silly stuff,” he explains.

His design was scaled to size and reproduced in the breezeway adjacent to Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar, where it is accessible for all visitors to view.