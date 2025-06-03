Craft the Rosé All Day Cocktail

As June unfolds across the Sunshine State, we step into a season defined by lazy days, stunning sunsets, and more than a touch of humidity. There’s a refreshing antidote to the Florida heat: National Rosé Day, celebrated on the second Saturday of June. This year, elevate your festivities at Mahina, the jewel of Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa in Marathon. With breathtaking waterfront views and gentle ocean breezes, Mahina offers a perfect setting for a relaxed summer escape. Be sure to try the signature Rosé All Day cocktail, a wonderful blend of Hangar One Rosé Vodka, rosemary simple syrup, rhubarb bitters, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Rosé All Day

Ingredients

2 oz. Hangar One Rosé Vodka

1 / 2 oz. rosemary simple syrup (recipe below)

oz. rosemary simple syrup (recipe below) 1 / 2 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 dashes rhubarb bitters

Fresh rosemary sprig for garnish

In a cocktail shaker with ice, add all ingredients except the garnish and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Rosemary Simple Syrup Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 / 4 cup rosemary sprigs

In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a gentle simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let it steep for 30 minutes. Strain the syrup and let it cool before using.