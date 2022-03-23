Designs on the Design District

A master plan will soon be finalized for guiding the future of the 208-acre Naples Design District between U.S. 41 and Tenth Street South. The Naples Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) wants to ensure that growth in the trendy design neighborhood—which has gradually evolved from an industrial area—has a clear vision for sustaining economic growth, community character, and public and private investment. The planning process was launched last year, and 13 public meetings and charettes have gathered suggestions from stakeholders and the community.

The team spearheading the project, called Speak Up Naples, is renowned Miami-based urban planning firm DPZ CoDesign (cofounded by Andrés Duany) and Miami-based marketing and public relations firm IWPR Group. Major objectives include increased parking and accessibility; pedestrian-friendly linkages; beautification and infrastructure improvements; tapping synergies for entertainment and events; and maintaining a mix of affordable and market-rate housing. A primary goal is “encouraging the vibrant, small-scale, 24/7 mix of dwellings, workplaces, restaurants, and shops that has been evolving organically in the district for decades,” says DPZ CoDesign Managing Partner Galina Tachieva. The CRA is made up of the Naples City Council members. A draft presentation to the CRA is expected in mid-March with a final presentation by mid-May.