See Sun State Blues at Sugarshack Downtown

Jam to the electric and eclectic sounds of Sun State Blues on July 11. This Naples- and Bonita Springs-based band fusing folk, country, emo, and Americana music is led by vocalist and guitarist Bryce Ivie who doubles as the experience director and venue manager at Sugarshack Downtown. “Our mix comes from years of listening to everything from Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers, and Leonard Cohen to more modern influences like Bright Eyes, Jim James, Manchester Orchestra, Sturgill Simpson, and Tyler Childers,” says Ivie. “When people hear us live, I want them to know they’re not alone in whatever difficulty they’re going through. A big part of what we do is connecting people through shared experiences of heartbreak, hope, and healing.”