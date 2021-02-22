Dining (and Bidding) for the STARs

There’s still time to register and be part of STARability Foundation’s 2021 virtual fundraising event, Dining for the Stars, to be held on Saturday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

As part of the evening, more than 15 intimate dinners and watch parties will be taking place in donors’ and supporters’ homes in Collier County. The annual signature fundraiser is being held online, featuring stories about STARability and its participants and a live auction to support local individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bidding is already open for 40 online silent packages, including a three-day lease of a Bentley from Bentley Naples, three-day, two-night complimentary stay at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida, and a complimentary dining experience for two at Ria Restaurant. Six live auction packages include a five-night vacation in a six-bedroom home in Banner Elk, North Carolina, with a chef’s dinner for 10 paired with wine at Sorrento’s Italian Bistro, and a private wine tasting at Banner Elk Winery.

Local STARability participants learn life skills, get vocational training, find jobs, and engage in life-enriching experiences.

Register for free to bid and watch the live auction program: STARability Auction.