Distilleries Worth the Drive: Tampa Bay

Tampa’s Gamblers Bay Distillery makes Florida-centric spirits following Romanian family recipes that date back 120 years. Their Florida Farm Vodka, made from 100 percent Florida corn, was awarded double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Try their other award-winning products, including Florapina Guava Rum and Citrus Tree Floridian Gin.

Located just six miles north of Clearwater Beach in Dunedin, this husband-and-wife-run distillery crafts its 727 Vodka from 100 percent malted barley, plus a vapor-infused Half Mine Gin and a whiskey made from unhopped and unboiled beer.

Kozuba & Sons is a family-run distillery in St. Petersburg. The trio of father and sons specialize in small-batch spirits including a wheat and barrel aged vodka, two flavored vodkas in lemon and orange, a rye malt whiskey, a white whiskey, and two cordials.

From gins and vodkas to rums and whiskeys, St. Petersburg Distillery focuses on “grains to glass” distilling. Try their Tippler’s Orange Liqueur made from Florida oranges and filled with notes of citrus, apricots, peppermint, and smoked oak. Visits to this distillery include interactive classes on making the perfect old-fashioned, a tasting of samples of four different spirits distilled on site, and even an immersive tour led by master distiller Warren Gardner.

Meet the Maker

Warren Gardner, Master Distiller at St. Petersburg Distillery

Warren Gardner sees his vocation as a matter of destiny. A chance meeting with a fourth-generation master distiller more than a decade ago inspired Gardner (who was working as a mechanic) to try a new path. Today, Gardner says the artistry and craftsmanship involved in distilling continue to inspire him. “I am motivated by the opportunity to create unique, high-quality spirits that reflect our local culture and traditions,” he says. As for his favorite spirit St. Petersburg Distillery is currently producing? “Agave,” he says. “It’s a chance to produce something that’s so sought after, [but something that has been] outside our reach until now,” he explains. “To finally taste years of progress, it makes you get excited for the next batch of spirits.”

