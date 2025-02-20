Divine Dessert and Wine Pairings

We all love sweet things. It’s in our DNA. French pastries, warm cookies, and a luscious slice of cake are treats we can objectively agree are delicious. So, as a wine merchant, I find most consumers’ vitriolic aversion to sweet wines to be somewhat baffling. For those capable of opening their minds and suspending judgment, a world of well-balanced wines awaits. At West Palm Wine Co., we offer a spectrum of sweetness always buttressed by fresh acidity. When it comes to pairings, the generally accepted rule is to couple sweet treats with equally sweet wines. For example, a rich piece of coconut cake with a glass of dry Champagne is less than ideal, as dry wines will be overpowered and entirely muted when paired this way. Here are three sweet sips to savor with dessert.

Kopke 20-Year-Old Tawny Port. Established in 1638, Kopke is the oldest port wine house still in operation today. And this port is the perfect complement to desserts like chocolate cake, caramel, pecan pie, or bread pudding. With age, it morphs into a delicate honeyed experience.

NV The Rare Wine Co. Historic Series Madeira Boston Bual. During the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, Madeira was the most sought-after wine in the United States. This wine pays homage to that legacy. Made with 85 percent aged Bual, it offers a beautiful balance of sweetness and acidity, making it an ideal match for both dinner and dessert. Fewer than 650 cases are produced annually.

El Maestro Sierra Sherry Pedro Ximenex. I love to pair this dark-fruited sweet sherry with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pour a few ounces on top for a delightfully hedonistic delicacy.