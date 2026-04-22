Donate Gently-Worn Clothes for the Pop-Up Closet

The Community School of Naples Upper School Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting the inaugural Seahawk Pop-Up Closet, a student-led clothing donation initiative that collects gently-worn professional and formal clothing to support meaningful moments such as interviews, academic competitions, and special events.

Participation is welcome within the school and the broader community. Donations of adult-size clothing such as blazers, suits, dresses, dress shirts, and accessories may be dropped off through May 8. The SGA is finalizing additional drop-off locations to make participation convenient for the community.

Items will be curated and shared with the broader community, including local schools and organizations, to ensure they are put to meaningful use.