World War II Photographic Exhibition to Open in Naples

The Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center in Naples will share a rare look at World War II in “Caught on Film: The Wartime Photography of Ken Regele and the U.S. Army Signal Corps,” on view beginning May 5. This special exhibition showcases a selection of photographs taken by the U.S. Army Signal Corps photographers during World War II. The photographs are part of the museum’s Ken Regele Collection and document the war from D-Day through the liberation of concentration camps by U.S. Army divisions.

The Ken Regele Collection is one of the museum’s most comprehensive photographic collections from World War II’s Western Front. When the U.S. Army began operations in Europe, they recognized the need to document what was occurring from the air, the sea, and on the front lines.

Regele and his U.S. Army Signal Corps colleagues operated alongside GIs throughout Europe during the war. Regele recorded hundreds of feet of film used by military officers to analyze battles and formulate operational decisions. He and his Jeep “Toots” traveled across Europe, documenting countless engagements. The teams were often in danger, operating in the middle of major conflicts armed only with a camera. These brave men created an incredible visual record of the war that is still consulted to this day.

As the war in Europe was ending, Corps members documented the atrocities of Nazi concentration camps in Western Germany. These photographs and film footage became irrefutable evidence of the genocide now called the Holocaust.

“Caught on Film: The Wartime Photography of Ken Regele and the U.S. Army Signal Corps” will be on view through summer.

For more information, visit hmcec.org.