Pace of Play Returns This Weekend

The 4Girls Foundation’s signature fundraising event, the Pace of Play Charity Golf Tournament, returns in its second iteration April 25. The celebration of philanthropy and purpose supports local organizations will take place at the Gold Course of The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples – Tiburón Golf Club.

Blending golf and the power of giving, this event welcomes business leaders, athletes, and community partners to create impact through scholarships, education initiatives, and health and safety programs.

This year’s tournament embraces a “Tiki on the Tees” theme. Guests are invited to arrive Friday evening for a room block at the resort, enjoy the tournament on Saturday, and cap the day with an after-party.

The event honors the legacy of co-founder Randal “Randy” Perkins (1964–2024), whose spirit of resilience and service continues to guide the organization’s mission.