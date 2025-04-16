Draper James to Host Naples Pop-Up

Draper James, the beloved lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, will venture out on The Decade Tour, a 10-city celebration that will bring the brand to LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples from April 24-27.

The Naples event kicks off with a PJ Party on April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests will savor champagne while perusing pajama sets at 20 percent-off. Plus, shoppers can have their purchased pajamas monogrammed!