Serena & Lily is a Natural Fit in Naples

Luxury interiors brand Serena & Lily—with its proprietary patterns, iconic color palettes, and variety of natural materials—opened its doors in February within the Third Street South shopping district of Old Naples. “The city is a natural fit for Serena & Lily, and we are excited to join this vibrant community,” CEO Lori Greeley said in a release.

The 2,900-square-foot design shop, located at 393 Broad Avenue South, showcases the brand’s heirloom-quality offerings displayed in home-like vignettes to inspire customers to reimagine their own living spaces. French doors open to a breezeway; outside, an oak tree anchors an airy patio. A stand-alone, 500-square-foot studio adjacent to the patio houses more than 300 proprietary textile and wallpaper designs, along with Serena & Lily’s team of design advisors.

With an aesthetic encapsulating a distinctly optimistic spirit of life by the sea, the studio and store stand ready to decorate—and celebrate—the many well-loved homes in the area.