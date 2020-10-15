Duffy’s Sport Grill Gives Back with Statewide Blood Donation Drives

Duffy's and OneBlood will partner to host blood donation drives along the Paradise Coast and across Florida beginning Monday, October 19

To commemorate Duffy’s Sports Grill’s thirty-fifth anniversary and give back to the community during ongoing times of need, the Duffy’s Foundation will partner with OneBlood to host blood drives at their Florida locations through November. Duffy’s team members and patrons alike are welcome to donate. Diners who choose to participate will receive a movie pass and a $5 reward at Duffy’s for their help.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the need for blood has reached a record-breaking high. The pandemic has disrupted blood collections and a sustained donor response is needed to ensure a ready blood supply is always available.

The OneBlood Bloodmobiles will be parked at the following Duffy’s Sport Grill locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Monday, October 19

Greenacres – 6864 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach 33413

North Miami Beach – 3969 N.E. 163 St., North Miami Beach 33160

Tuesday, October 20

Southern – 11935 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach 33411

Wednesday, October 21

West Palm Beach – 6845 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach 33411

Thursday, October 22

West Palm Beach (Village Blvd) – 721 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach 33409

Monday, October 26

Boynton East – 4746 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach 33426

Tuesday, October 27

Boynton West – 6545 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach 33437

Wednesday, October 28

Northlake – 4280 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens 33410

Thursday, October 29

Jupiter East – 185 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter 33477

Monday, November 2

Stuart South – 6431 S.E. Federal Hwy., Stuart, 34997

Coconut Creek – 4800 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073

Tuesday, November 3

Superplay – 1608 N.W. Courtyard Cir., Port St. Lucie 34986

Delray Beach – 1750 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach 33483

Wednesday, November 4

Deerfield Beach- 401 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach 33441

Port St. Lucie South- 3001 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie 34953

Thursday, November 5

Fort Lauderdale – 1804 Cordova Rd., Ft. Lauderdale 33316

West Boca Raton – 20465 St. Rd 7, Boca Raton 33498

Monday, November 9

Orlando Millenia – 4158 Conroy Rd., Orlando 32839

Tuesday, November 10

Lake Mary – 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary 32746

Wednesday November 11

Orlando Waterford – 315 N. Alafaya Trl., Orlando 32828

Thursday, November 12

Altamonte Springs – 525 E. Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs 32701

Monday, November 16

Cape Coral – 627 Cape Coral Pkwy. West, Cape Coral 33914

Tampa – 1580 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33607

Tuesday, November 17

Ft. Myers – 13721 S. Tamiami Trl., Ft. Myers 33912

Wednesday, November 18