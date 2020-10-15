Duffy’s Sport Grill Gives Back with Statewide Blood Donation Drives

To commemorate Duffy’s Sports Grill’s thirty-fifth anniversary and give back to the community during ongoing times of need, the Duffy’s Foundation will partner with OneBlood to host blood drives at their Florida locations through November. Duffy’s team members and patrons alike are welcome to donate. Diners who choose to participate will receive a movie pass and a $5 reward at Duffy’s for their help.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the need for blood has reached a record-breaking high. The pandemic has disrupted blood collections and a sustained donor response is needed to ensure a ready blood supply is always available.
The OneBlood Bloodmobiles will be parked at the following Duffy’s Sport Grill locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Monday, October 19
- Greenacres – 6864 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach 33413
- North Miami Beach – 3969 N.E. 163 St., North Miami Beach 33160
Tuesday, October 20
- Southern – 11935 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach 33411
Wednesday, October 21
- West Palm Beach – 6845 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach 33411
Thursday, October 22
- West Palm Beach (Village Blvd) – 721 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach 33409
Monday, October 26
- Boynton East – 4746 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach 33426
Tuesday, October 27
- Boynton West – 6545 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach 33437
Wednesday, October 28
- Northlake – 4280 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens 33410
Thursday, October 29
- Jupiter East – 185 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter 33477
Monday, November 2
- Stuart South – 6431 S.E. Federal Hwy., Stuart, 34997
- Coconut Creek – 4800 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073
Tuesday, November 3
- Superplay – 1608 N.W. Courtyard Cir., Port St. Lucie 34986
- Delray Beach – 1750 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach 33483
Wednesday, November 4
- Deerfield Beach- 401 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach 33441
- Port St. Lucie South- 3001 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie 34953
Thursday, November 5
- Fort Lauderdale – 1804 Cordova Rd., Ft. Lauderdale 33316
- West Boca Raton – 20465 St. Rd 7, Boca Raton 33498
Monday, November 9
- Orlando Millenia – 4158 Conroy Rd., Orlando 32839
Tuesday, November 10
- Lake Mary – 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary 32746
Wednesday November 11
- Orlando Waterford – 315 N. Alafaya Trl., Orlando 32828
Thursday, November 12
- Altamonte Springs – 525 E. Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs 32701
Monday, November 16
- Cape Coral – 627 Cape Coral Pkwy. West, Cape Coral 33914
- Tampa – 1580 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa 33607
Tuesday, November 17
- Ft. Myers – 13721 S. Tamiami Trl., Ft. Myers 33912
Wednesday, November 18
- Sarasota – 3005 University Pkwy., Sarasota 34243
