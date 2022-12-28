East West Fine Art Showcases Georgy Kurasov Works

A popular annual exhibition is back this month at East West Fine Art. From January 3-17, modern figurative paintings by Georgy Kurasov will be on display at an exhibition called “My Zina! My Muse! My Enigma!” at the company’s new space in Mercato.

Georgy Kurasov is considered an artist of striking individuality in both his thought patterns and his painting and sculpture style. Intricate, sensual, and executed with mathematical precision, his works transport the viewer into his perfect fantasy world. He and his muse, Zina, have never been apart since meeting almost 50 years ago. Their beautiful love story has lasted for more than a quarter of a century. Georgy is inspired by Zina; he paints only Zina and dedicates his mortal existence and his immortal art solely to her. “He visits the gallery every year with his muse,” says Leeza Arkhangelskaya, co-owner of the family-owned East West Fine Art.

East West Fine Art was founded in 2000 with the goal to enrich and diversify the Naples art landscape. The eclectic and contemporary art gallery represents world-renowned artists from a variety of mediums, including mixed media works, glass, photography, sculpture, and oil paintings.