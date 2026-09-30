Waterside Shops Hosts Meet the Brands Hiring Event

Waterside Shops will host a Meet the Brands hiring event at True Food Kitchen to connect job seekers with immediate employment opportunities at participating retailers and restaurants on October 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. Attendees can meet with store representatives, learn about available positions, and apply or interview on-site.

Store representatives from Alo, Alice & Olivia, BrickTop’s, David Yurman, Edward Beiner, Evereve, Kendra Scott, Lilly Pulitzer, Louis Vuitton, Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Talbots, Tumi, Vineyard Vines, and Zimmermann will be available to discuss open roles. Job seekers, recent graduates, experienced professionals, and community members interested in new career opportunities are encouraged to attend.

Attendees should bring copies of their résumés and be prepared for possible on-site interviews.

To learn more, visit watersideshops.com.