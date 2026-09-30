The Naples Players Welcomes All to the Stage Fright 5K

The Naples Players will host the inaugural Stage Fright 5K, a one-of-a-kind community race that encourages participants to face their fears, celebrate wellness, and support one of Southwest Florida’s most impactful arts organizations.

Taking place at Sugden Regional Park on October 31, the Stage Fright 5K welcomes participants of all ages for a family-friendly morning of music, costumes, Halloween fun, and community spirit. Costumes are encouraged.

The event reflects The Naples Players’ belief that the arts are about more than performances. They are about building healthier, more connected communities. Whether someone’s “stage fright” is speaking in public, stepping onto a stage, or simply signing up for their first 5K, the event celebrates the courage to take that first step.

Participants will receive an official race shirt, a finisher medal, and access to a festive post-race celebration. Awards will recognize top finishers and the day’s best costumes, while entertainment and family-friendly activities will showcase the theatrical personality that has made The Naples Players a beloved community institution. The race will be professionally timed and officiated by Performance Race Timing.

Proceeds from the Stage Fright 5K will support The Naples Players’ mainstage productions, educational programming, accessibility initiatives, and partnerships that strengthen the cultural fabric of Southwest Florida.

Registration is $35 through October 1, and $45 through race day.

For more information or to register, visit naplesplayers.org/5k.