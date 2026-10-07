What to Do in Collier County This Week (October 7–14)

Goings On and Performances

7 Over the River and Through the Woods, a heartfelt comedy following a young man whose Sunday dinners with his four Italian American grandparents are disrupted when he announces plans to move across the country, Kizzie Theater, The Naples Players, through October 25, tickets start at $65. (naplesplayers.org)

8 Cabaret, the Tony Award–winning musical set inside Berlin’s legendary Kit Kat Club combines iconic songs, unforgettable characters, and one of Broadway’s most compelling stories, through October 11, FGCU TheatreLab, TheatreZone, Fort Myers, $50. (theatre.zone)

9 Rob Schneider, enjoy stand-up from the former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of The Animal, Deuce Bigalow, and Grown Ups, to October 11. Off the Hook Comedy Club, Naples, tickets start at $47. (offthehookcomedy.com)

10 Boo at the Zoo, Naples Zoo transforms into a family-friendly Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating, costumed characters, themed entertainment, live shows, and animal encounters, through October 12, October 17 through 19, October 24 to 26, included with regular admission, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. (napleszoo.org)

14 Lucy Wijnands, winner of the prestigious 2021 Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Competition joins the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra for the opening program of the All That Jazz series, Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, tickets start at $25. (artisnaples.org)

Visual Arts and Galleries

The Baker Museum, Naples. “The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams,” a major exhibition tracing five decades of Surrealism through paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, featuring works by artists including Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Joan Miró, October 17 to February 14; “The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection,” to November 1; “Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices,” immersive abstract paintings and installations by the contemporary Chinese artist exploring color, rhythm, and movement, to January 3; “There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection,” an exhibition highlighting notable works and rarely seen pieces, ongoing; “Paling Moon” (1965), the latest debut of a major late painting by abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann, ongoing. (artisnaples.org)

East West Fine Art, Naples. “Master of American Glass,” admire Hayden Wilson’s extraordinary contemporary glass sculptures, where centuries-old Italian glassblowing techniques are reimagined through vibrant Murrine patterns, hand-carved textures, and luminous sculptural forms, to October 16. (eastwestfineart.com)

Marco Island Historical Museum. “The Beauty of Florida’s Wild Side: On Land & Under the Sea,” an exhibit exploring the biodiversity beneath the water through vivid oil paintings based on underwater photographs by artist Inez Hudson, to October 31. (themihs.info)

Naples Art Institute. “Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White—Prints from the Rembrandt House Museum,” explore a rare exhibition of Rembrandt’s masterful etchings featuring Biblical narratives, portraits, landscapes, and scenes of everyday life that showcase his groundbreaking approach to printmaking and extraordinary command of light, line, and emotion. One of only three U.S. venues to host the exhibition, October 10 to January 27. (naplesart.org)

Naples Botanical Garden. “Historias del aire y del suelo/Stories of Air and Soil,” an exhibition by Puerto Rican artist Pseudomero exploring the ecological and cultural connections between Florida and Puerto Rico through two plant-focused series, Trópico-Sub-Trópico and Bromelias en serio, on view in Kapnick Hall, to October 25. (naplesgarden.org)

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Art Gallery, Naples. “Through the Light of the Estuary,” a mixed-media art exhibition featuring the estuary’s flora and fauna incorporating paint, collages, and natural textures, presented in partnership with United Arts Collier, to October 29. (rookerybay.org)