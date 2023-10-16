Ehren Fritz Gerhard Exhibit On View

The Naples Botanical Garden will feature the exhibit “Ehren Fritz Gerhard: Understory

Wonders” in the Kapnick Hall to October 29. Gerhard, a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, is an artist who creates works that are vibrant in color, successfully capturing the playful rhythms found in the natural world. His intense compositions appear to breathe and move, imbuing a sense of calm energy.

On October 14, garden guests met the artist, who lives in Southwest Florida, and asked questions about his inspiration and process.