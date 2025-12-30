Empty Bowls Naples Celebrates 20 Years

Picking a handcrafted bowl and savoring some soup may seem like an enjoyable but insignificant act. When hundreds of people join in, though, it can help nourish more than 120,000 Southwest Florida adults and children who don’t have enough to eat. Celebrating its twentieth year, Empty Bowls Naples is set for January 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Cambier Park. Advance tickets are $40 and available online.

At the event, attendees select a bowl created by volunteer potters throughout the year and sample soup from more than 50 area restaurants and clubs. Other highlights include performances by local entertainers, a silent auction, a pottery sale, and a paint-a-bowl event. All proceeds go to fight hunger. In 2025, nonprofit organization Empty Bowls Naples Inc. awarded $225,000 in grants to 14 organizations working to eliminate hunger, including St. Matthew’s House, Baker Senior Center, and Midwest Food Bank Florida. Since awarding its first grants, Empty Bowls Naples has distributed $1.23 million.