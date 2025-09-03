Enjoy a Walk in the Park on National Grandparents Day

National Grandparents Day is recognized this year on Sunday, September 7. Why not invite yours for a stroll through picturesque Baker Park, a 15-acre parcel of land located on the Gordon River? If time allows, pack refreshments to enjoy at one of the picnic shelters or near the kids’ play areas. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Leashed dogs are welcome. Ample parking is available, and there is no admission fee to enjoy the lush grounds.