At Home with The Shucart Family

While 11-year-old Carsten Shucart was posing for the above family photo one Friday afternoon, his friends rang the doorbell, wondering when he would be free to come out and play.

Three years ago, Carsten and his parents, Chris and Rochelle Shucart, moved into a community located north of Pine Ridge Road and east of Airport Pulling Road. “It’s a dream neighborhood for kids,” says Rochelle. With about 120 centrally located homes, most enjoying lake or natural preserve views, the close-knit enclave includes many older homes surrounded in mature greenery and—bonus for Carsten, an only child—lots of kids.

Close friends recommended the home to the Shucarts when it went up for sale. (At one time, these friends had owned the home but didn’t immediately disclose this fact.) The Shucarts, who lived a mere 3 miles away in Grey Oaks, decided to tour the circa-1985 home. Though it needed work, Rochelle reports they were sold on the comfortable, Northern feel of the residence. They submitted an offer. Their friends eventually confessed to once owning the home, saying there was no one else they would rather see live at the address they formerly loved.

After taking ownership, the Shucarts worked with Stofft Cooney Architects on a remodel. “We tore off the master and added 5 feet—going higher and wider,” explains Chris. They refurbished the backyard, demolishing a rickety patio space. They also added a pool and replaced the grass with artificial turf, which provided a place to practice multiple sports, as well as a perfect location from which to cast a line. (Fishing the large lake behind the home for bass is a favorite pastime for Chris and Carsten.) After these improvements, the Shucarts personalized the home’s interior according to their taste and lifestyle. “It’s not a huge house, but there is a lot of love in it,” explains Rochelle.

The Shucarts value spending time together and with extended family. Rochelle, born and raised in Naples, attended Florida State University and moved back to Naples to work in the family business, Acres Plumbing, where she still helps out part-time. Chris, originally from St. Louis, graduated from Arizona State University. He moved to Naples in the early 2000s from Las Vegas, wanting to be closer to family.

Chris and Rochelle met at a fundraising event in 2007. A few years later, they married at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Philanthropy has remained an important activity in their lives. They attend several charity events each year. Rochelle has worked closely with STARability Foundation, Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, Women Rock Philanthropy, and Youth Haven. She also regularly volunteers at Carsten’s school: Community School of Naples. Presently, Chris and Rochelle are serving as chairs for the 2026 Celebrity Martini Glass Auction, embracing their role with the organization that supports and raises money for local veterans and organizations, including Warrior Homes of Collier, Gulf Coast Veterans & Friends, and Naples Take a Soldier Fishing.

For the past 20 years, Chris and his father have worked together in real estate development. When they first partnered, they set a three-year limit. They started their business venture with the purchase of Port of the Islands, a marina, hotel, and restaurant near Everglades City. Over the years they have added to their portfolio with a shopping plaza along the East Trail (US 41) and commercial buildings on Fifth Avenue South. More than a year ago, Chris, along with two partners, opened District, between US 41 and Goodlette Frank Road. It comprises four distinct food and beverage venues, including District, Staff Only, The Mini Bar, and The Alley.

With many of his real estate projects, Chris does not create something new. Rather, he explains, “We capitalize on what is already there, bringing value and uniqueness to a project.”

After purchasing the building housing Chops City Grill and Compass Real Estate on Fifth Avenue South, Chris started formulating a plan for a reservations-only rooftop restaurant. Five years in the making, the 7,400-square-foot Prime Social Reserve will open this October. A partnership with Cameron Mitchell restaurants means VIP members will be guaranteed reservations at Prime Social Reserve, as well as preferred reservations at all Cameron Mitchell restaurants (both locally and nationally).

“We are targeting corporate entities and young professionals—those 35 and under—who want to grow their network and have a place to call home,” shares Chris. Because, as he has found out in business—as in life—it is often not what you know but whom.