Enjoy the Ninth Annual Holiday Stroll

The Naples Design District will host the Ninth Annual Holiday Stroll, A District in Full Glow, on December 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This free, family-friendly evening brings the district to life with music, lights, and the magic of the season. Celebrate the creativity, design, and community spirit that make the district shine. Enjoy live music, festive refreshments, shopping specials, and in-store celebrations throughout the district. From art and design to food, fashion, and family fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.