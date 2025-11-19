Celebrate Local Farmers at Farm-City BBQ

For 68 years, business and agriculture leaders from the coastal and interior regions of Collier County have gathered to feast on locally grown food at the Farm-City BBQ, sharing a hearty meal on the day before Thanksgiving. The beloved luncheon, which occurs during National Farm-City Week, takes place November 26 at the Collier County Fairgrounds. Thousands will gather to commemorate the interdependence of farmers and business owners who support the local economy, while also celebrating the next generation of leaders and raising funds for local nonprofits.